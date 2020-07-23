5 students in custody after allegedly attacking staff at Prescott Valley school

Two staff members were injured in the attack, officials said.

PHOENIX — Five students at a school for at-risk children in Prescott Valley are in custody after two staff members were attacked earlier this week.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office said the incident took place at Mingus Mountain Academy around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Staff members called authorities to report that other staff members were being attacked by students.

Staff members told deputies that one of the students was not following directions and that a physical confrontation ensued.

The student allegedly bean punching the staff member then two other students allegedly joined in on the attack, officials said.

A second staff member tried to jump in and restrain the students, but the first student who allegedly initiated the attack grabbed a fire extinguisher and allegedly hit the first staff member in the face.

That staff member suffered a possible broken nose, officials said. The second staff member was also injured, but the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

During the assault, two other students allegedly vandalized the dorm room, causing damage.

The students accused of assaulting the staff members and damaging the dorm room ranged in age from 13 to 17.

Staff members and students were treated on the scene. One staff member was taken to a local hospital for additional treatment.

Deputies booked five students into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center on charges including aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, criminal damage and rioting.