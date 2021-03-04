5 killed in wrong-way crash on US-60 near Morristown

The crash happened just before Morristown on the westbound lane of US-60.

WITTMANN, Ariz — The Department of Public Safety is investigating a wrong-way crash Friday night that killed 5 people.

The crash happened around 10:25 p.m. on the westbound lane of US-60 near Morristown, about 55 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Investigators said the crash involved a wrong-way driver and another car. A total of five people were killed.

The westbound lane was closed for several hours as DPS investigated.

DPS is still notifying family as of Saturday morning.

The number of deadly wrong-way crashes nationwide and in Arizona trended in the wrong direction, according to data released by AAA shows in March.