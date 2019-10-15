PHOENIX — Several Arizonans are celebrating today after news was released that they are being given Presidential Awards for Excellence Tuesday, a release from the White House read.

In the release, President Trump stated that there were five Arizona recipients of the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) and the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring (PAESMEM).

Here is a breakdown of the award recipients:

Arizona recipients of the PAEMST

Svea Anderson, Agua Caliente Elementary School

Amee Legarra, Richardson Elementary School

Deborah Nipar, Hamilton High School

Nicole Whitt, Empire High School

Arizona recipients of the PAESMEM

Sally Stevens, University of Arizona

The PAEMST was established in 1983 and is the highest award given by the U.S. Government to K-12 teachers of mathematics and science, including computer science.

According to the release, "PAESMEM recognizes the critical roles mentors play outside the traditional classroom setting in the academic and professional development of the future STEM workforce."

For a complete list of all the recipients, visit the White House website.

