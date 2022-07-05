4th of July DUI arrests down this year compared to 2021

DUI arrests decreased slightly during the Fourth of July holiday season this year.

PHOENIX — This year's Fourth of July DUI arrests in Arizona decreased slightly from 2021, according to the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

From Friday through Monday, a total of 419 people were arrested for DUIs. That's 29 fewer people compared to 2021. Eighty-one of those arrests this year were for aggravated DUIs, which is a felony offense that often requires mandatory prison time. In Arizona, an aggravated DUI calls for a minimum of four months in prison along with fines and potential license suspension

Arrests for extreme DUIs, which is when the blood alcohol level is .15 and above, decreased from 103 in 2021 to 75 people this year.

Here is more data from this year’s statistics:

338 people were arrested for misdemeanor DUIs

112 people were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs

The average known blood alcohol level of those arrested was .154

91 people were cited for distracted driving

Law enforcement conducted 8,952 traffic stops

In Arizona, a person will be arrested for a DUI if their blood alcohol level is .08 or more, according to ADOT. But there is a chance a person could be found guilty of driving while intoxicated even if their blood alcohol concentration is below the .08 limit.

A first DUI offense in Arizona consists of no less than 10 consecutive days spent in jail, a fine of about $1,250 a requirement to go through alcohol education and screening classes and to operate any vehicle with a certified ignition interlock device, according to ADOT. The device requires the driver to blow into it before attempting to turn on the vehicle and at random intervals while the vehicle is running.

