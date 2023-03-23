4-year-old boy hospitalized after found unresponsive in bathtub in San Tan Valley

Rural Metro firefighters said the boy was found by his mother in the home near Hunt Highway and Mountain Vista Boulevard.

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — A 4-year-old boy is recovering after being found unresponsive in a bathtub in San Tan Valley, authorities said.

Rural Metro firefighters said the boy was found by his mother in the home near Hunt Highway and Mountain Vista Boulevard.

Officials said emergency crews performed CPR on the boy and established a steady pulse before he was transported to the hospital to be treated.

Firefighters said the boy’s condition is unknown at this time, but Rural Metro firefighters are optimistic he will survive.

Authorities said it’s unknown how long the child was underwater or the additional circumstances surrounding the incident.

Rural Metro firefighters said bathtubs rank high on the list of locations for childhood drownings.

>> Versión en español: Niño de 4 años hospitalizado tras haber sido encontrado inconsciente en una tina de baño en San Tan Valley

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

