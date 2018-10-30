TUCSON, Ariz. — Local law enforcement agencies and the FBI are currently investigating a series of arson incidents along Speedway Boulevard that begun Tuesday morning, police say.

Officials say they are searching for a suspect or suspects, who went along Speedway Boulevard and started throwing incendiary devices into four different building.

The first incident was reported at 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

These are the locations of the reported incidents:

203 E. Speedway – Starbucks

4711 E. Speedway -Chase Bank

2302 E. Speedway – Marine Recruiting Center

555 N. Wilmot – Wells Fargo

The Arizona International Association of Arson Investigators is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest. You can contact them at 1-800-35-ARSON or call 911.

No further details have been released.