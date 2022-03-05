4 violent crime offenders in Tuba City sentenced to prison in April

The four were enrolled members of the Navajo Nation Tribe.

TUBA CITY, Ariz. — Four individuals were sentenced for violent crimes committed in and around Tuba City in the month of April.

All 4, who were enrolled members of the Navajo Nation Tribe, pleaded guilty in their cases, according to the U.S. District of Arizona Attorney's Office.

April 7

Joshua June, 40, was sentenced to 54 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the attorney's office, June attacked an elderly victim with a metal chair and broke numerous bones in her body.

He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

April 13

Deon Mason, 45, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Mason attacked the victim with a shovel, causing several broken bones and two amputated fingers.

He pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

April 18

Lisa Benally, 42, was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the attorney's office, Benally recruited another person to shoot the victim in retaliation for minor property damage.

She pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.

April 26

Zachary Smith, 27, was sentenced to 27 months in prison, followed by lifetime supervised release for repeated sexual conduct with a minor.

Smith pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a minor, the attorney's office said.

