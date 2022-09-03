4 Arizona communities top list for best places to raise families

Queen Creek, Chandler, and Gilbert were all mentioned on a list of the 100 best places in the West to raise children.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. — Several Arizona communities have been ranked by Dwellics as the best places to raise a family in the West.

The town of Queen Creek topped the list after Dwellics analyzed data on over 15,000 West Coast cities that examined living costs, education, climate conditions, infrastructure, and crime rates.

Queen Creek came away with an impressive score of 97.6 in the website's rankings.

The communities of Vail, Chandler, and Catalina Foothills ranked as the second, third, and fourth best communities, respectively.

Small communities in California, Idaho, and Wyoming also ranked high in the rankings.

The town of Gilbert earned the sixth spot on the Dwellics list. Scottsdale ranked No. 48 on the list.

Read more about the Dwellics rankings here.

