FLAGSTAFF, Ariz — A 3.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in Flagstaff overnight on Tuesday.

The earthquake hit around 2:20 a.m.

The depth of the quake was about 3.10 miles deep and the epicenter was about 3 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

This is a recent quake shaking up the western United States. A spate of earthquakes hit the Los Angeles area over the weekend.