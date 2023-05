3.2 magnitude earthquake reported in northern Arizona

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.2 magnitude earthquake in Coconino County on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was reported Wednesday in northern Arizona by the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake occurred at about 11:30 a.m. near the community of Cameron in Coconino County, the USGS reported.

Another 3.1 magnitude earthquake was reported nearby at about 3 p.m.

According to USGS, damage from an earthquake typically doesn't occur until the magnitude reaches between 4 and 5. But a quake in the 3-magnitude range can still be felt depending on a person's location.

Up to Speed

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.