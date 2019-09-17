31 Mexican nationals were found inside a cargo trailer Wednesday night and the driver of the trailer was arrested for human smuggling, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

CBP said a canine alerted agents assigned to the Interstate 19 immigration checkpoint near Amado, to the trailer, the driver was asked to go for a secondary inspection when border patrol agents discovered the immigrants.

CBP said the driver is a 40-year-old U.S. citizen.

The immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally, were between the ages 15 and 40, according to CBP.

“In an effort to prevent fatalities at the hands of smugglers, Department of Homeland Security recently launched ‘Operation Safeguard’ to educate the public and the trucking industry on the life-threatening dangers involved in using commercial conveyances to smuggle humans”, said CBP.

