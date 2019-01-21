PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. - Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority crews are currently battling a 300-acre wildfire north of Highway 89A, according to Prescott Valley PD.

Around 8:30 p.m., CAFMA said the fire still has several hot spots and smoke that can be seen and crews will remain on the scene throughout the night to make sure all hot spots get extinguished. CAFMA also said the fire was stopped before reaching any residential properties.

The Arizona State Forestry said the fire was 95 percent contained.

The fire is bring driven by wind. Arizona State Forestry said the fire activity seemed to be slowing around 3 p.m.

Prescott Valley PD asks people to avoid the area until further notice. There are no plans to have people evacuate at this time.

