3 young men shot while getting haircuts in Arizona

Officials say two of the victims were shot in the chest and had to be flown to a hospital in Las Vegas.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — Authorities in northern Arizona say three young men were shot Monday night as they were receiving haircuts at a residence in Bullhead City.

An unknown assailant in a hooded sweatshirt walked up to an open garage where the victims -- ages 19, 21, and 24 -- were getting haircuts and fired multiple gunshots, according to the Bullhead City Police Department.

The 19-year-old was shot in his hip and taken to a local hospital. The other men were shot in the chest and had to be airlifted to a hospital in Las Vegas.

Police said all three victims are in stable condition.

Monday's shooting occurred shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3400 block of Sunriver Road.

The male suspect was seen fleeing the area in a white SUV.

Investigators are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call the Bullhead City Police Department at 928-763-1999 or call Mohave Silent Witness at 888-227-8780.

BHCPD is investigating a shooting in the 3400 block of Sunriver Rd late Monday (4/4) night. 3 men were shot. 2 were flown to a Las Vegas, NV hospital in critical condition. 1 was transported to the local hospital.

Suspect fled & is outstanding.

The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/foSuBVAy15 — BHCPD (@BhcpdNews) April 5, 2022

