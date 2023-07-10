3 winning lottery tickets sold in Arizona

The winning tickets totaling more than $1 million were part of the Powerball, Mega Millions and The Pick games.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — It wasn't the big jackpot but three Arizona Lottery players hit some large winners over the weekend.

According to lottery officials, there were three notable wins across "The Pick," "Powerball®" and "Mega Millions®."

There was a winning ticket for The Pick worth $1,000,000 sold on Saturday, July 8 at an Albertsons near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Peoria.

Another winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased on Saturday, July 8 at the Last Stop Travel Center on Highway 93 in White Hills.

Finally, a winning $30,000 ticket ($10k + 3X Megaplier) for the Mega Millions was sold on Friday, July 7, 2023 at a Quiktrip in Phoenix near Buckeye Road and the Loop 202.

If you bought any tickets in these areas, be sure to give them a close look!

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."

Amazon Fire TV: Search for "12 News KPNX" to find the free 12News+ app to add to your account, or have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV through Amazon.com or the Amazon app.

12News on YouTube