3 winning lottery tickets sold in Arizona

PHOENIX — It wasn't the big jackpot but three Arizona Lottery players hit some large winners over the weekend.
According to lottery officials, there were three notable wins across "The Pick," "Powerball®" and "Mega Millions®."
There was a winning ticket for The Pick worth $1,000,000 sold on Saturday, July 8 at an Albertsons near 83rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road in Peoria.
Another winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was purchased on Saturday, July 8 at the Last Stop Travel Center on Highway 93 in White Hills.
Finally, a winning $30,000 ticket ($10k + 3X Megaplier) for the Mega Millions was sold on Friday, July 7, 2023 at a Quiktrip in Phoenix near Buckeye Road and the Loop 202.
If you bought any tickets in these areas, be sure to give them a close look!
