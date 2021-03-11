3 men arrested in connection to string of shootings in El Mirage

Police said in addition to the arrests, seven handguns were seized during the investigation.

EL MIRAGE, Ariz — Three men have been arrested in connection with at least seven shootings in El Mirage, police said.

Officials said the investigation started December 9 when officers responded to a shots fired call at a house on West Aster Drive. Detectives found shell casings near the home and identified a suspicious vehicle seen leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

El Mirage officers located the suspect vehicle a few days later and were able to identify the car’s owner.

On Tuesday, officers served a search warrant at two homes in El Mirage and arrested Joseph Jessy Neil Macaulay, 20, Joseph Quiroz, 18, and Christopher Carrillo, Jr., 20 for their alleged role in the shootings.

Police said in addition to the arrests, seven handguns were seized during the investigation.

The three suspects were booked into Maricopa County Jail on multiple charges including aggravated assault and endangerment.

Police said they are unaware of any injuries involving the shootings.

