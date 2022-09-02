x
Arizona

3 injured in partial collapse at construction site at Intel facility in Chandler, firefighters say

Emergency crews were called to the facility near Dobson and Ocotillo roads around 4:00 p.m.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Three people were injured Wednesday after a partial collapse at a construction site at an Intel facility happened in Chandler, officials said.

Chandler firefighters said all three patients are stable and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Investigators are working to determine what caused the area to collapse.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates. 

