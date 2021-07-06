3 dead after head-on crash near Prescott Valley

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — Three people are dead after a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon just north of Prescott Valley.
The crash happened on State Route 89A around 3 p.m. The highway has been closed off in both directions, and there’s no estimate for when it will reopen, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
DPS troopers said three people died after two cars collided near milepost 331. The identities of the victims have not been released.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.