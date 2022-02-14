2nd small earthquake reported near Arizona's Roosevelt Lake

The second earthquake within a week was reported near Arizona's Roosevelt Lake on Monday.

ARIZONA, USA — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported near Roosevelt Lake Monday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey – it was the second earthquake reported this week.

Officials said the earthquake happened around 7 p.m. and had a depth of 9.8 km.

According to the USGS website, there have been no reports of anyone feeling the earthquake in the area.

Officials said there were no reported damages at this time. USGS said damage from an earthquake does not normally happen until the magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.

If someone is near a small earthquake, it could feel like a small sharp jolt followed by a few stronger sharp shakes that pass quickly.

A small earthquake far away will probably not be felt at all, but if you do feel it, it will be a subtle gentle shake or two, USGS said.

The USGS tracks earthquakes both in the United States and worldwide.

Roosevelt Lake is located in the Tonto National Forest in central Arizona.





