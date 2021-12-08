2nd phase begins: IRC deliberates over Arizona's Congressional and Legislative maps

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is now holding meetings for the second phase to adjust the grid maps.

The first of four phases to draw new lines for Arizona's Congressional and state legislative districts has ended and the second phase has begun.

On Thursday, the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission revealed that they are holding meetings for the second phase.

The second phase adjusts the grid maps of equal populations using a set of criteria mandated by the Arizona Constitution.

Beginning Friday at 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., the IRC will hold a series of public meetings with its mapping consultants at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel, the press release announced.

The IRC's goal is to redraw the state's congressional and legislative districts to reflect the most recent census, according to their website.

The 2020 census shows Phoenix is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, according to a map by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The meetings will go through the month until the adopted draft maps are approved by the commission.

After the approval of the adopted draft maps, the commission will begin the third phase of the mapping process, the legally mandated 30-day public comment period, according to the press release. Public hearings throughout the state with dates and locations to be determined will be held by the commission.

Over 70 maps submitted and more than 1,000 suggestions made by the public have been actively engaged in helping the commission determine how the new congressional and legislative districts should look, the IRC acknowledged.

The press release stated the fourth phase finalizes the congressional and state legislative district boundaries which are expected to be done in December 2021.

Address to IRC's public meetings:

Sheraton Crescent Hotel

2620 W. Dunlap Ave., Phoenix, AZ. 85021

