PHOENIX — A 25-year-old woman was pronounced dead Saturday after she hit her head while tubing on the Verde River in central Arizona and fell into the water.

Joanna Pacheco Sereno, 25, was pronounced dead on scene after her body was found south of the Needle Rock Recreational Site in Tonto National Forest.

Maricopa County Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said witnesses saw the woman hit her head on a large branch, causing her to fall off the tube and into the water.

Three of her friends also entered the water after their tubes got caught up in branches, but were able to make it to shore safely.

Pacheco Sereno's body was found about 1.2 miles down the river from the Needle Rock Recreational Site, near the west shoreline.

Enriquez said evidence collected so far does not point to foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

The Verde River is located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Phoenix.