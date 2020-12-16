23-year-old Phoenix man dies after falling from Grand Canyon National Park trail

Grand Canyon National Park officials said 23-year-old Jaiquan Carter was hiking along the South Kaibab Trail when he fell.

PHOENIX — A 23-year-old man is dead after officials say he fell about 80 feet from a trail in Grand Canyon National Park on Tuesday.

Grand Canyon National Park officials said 23-year-old Jaiquan Carter was hiking along the South Kaibab Trail when he fell.

He is believed to have fallen about 80 feet and died.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner's Office.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay tuned to 12 News for the latest.