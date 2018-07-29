GILA COUNTY, Ariz — A 21-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the Shoofly Ruins park parking lot in Payson Saturday morning, authorities say.

Deputies with the Gila County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting call and found Michael Whitis Jr.'s body in the backseat of a minivan.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a suspect run into a nearby wooded area.

Around 1:30 p.m., a passing driver saw a man who matched the description of the suspect trying to flag down a car in the area and reported him to police.

Sheriff's deputies located the suspect, 27-year-old Steven Brydie, and took him into custody.

Brydie is currently at the Banner Payson Hospital receiving treatment, PCSO said. Officials did not say how he was injured.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting.

