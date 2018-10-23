The Arizona Department of Health Services says 21 cases of illness in Arizona are now linked to the salmonella outbreak in beef that was recalled earlier this month.

JBS Tolleson Inc., a company based in the West Valley, has recalled nearly seven million pounds of raw beef products that might be contaminated.

According to officials, the raw, non-intact beef, including ground beef, were packaged on dates from July 26, 2018, to Sept. 7, 2018.

"Arizonans are urged to double-check meat in their freezers for the number 'EST. 267' inside the USDA mark of inspection," ADHS officials said.

VERIFY: 6 million pounds of beef recalled, can you still eat it?

Officials says the recalled beef has been sold under several names including:

Showcase/Walmart

Cedar River Farms

Comnor Perfect Choice

Gourmet Burger

Grass Run Farms Natural

© 2018 KPNX