2021 is on pace to be one of the deadliest years ever on Arizona Roadways

943 people have died on Arizona roads, according to the Governor's Office of Highway Safety.

PHOENIX — Arizona is on pace to have the deadliest year on the roads in more than a decade. Wrong-way crashes, road rage incidents and speeding deaths are all on the rise from 2020, according to the Governor's Department of Highway Safety.

“It’s very scary and it’s one of those things where you go, what's going on?” Alberto Gutier the department's director said.

According to Gutier, the common factor is speed. He said more people are driving faster, making accidents more violent than before. It's a disturbing trend that began during the pandemic, as Arizona saw a rise in traffic deaths even with fewer cars on the road.

"It’s very scary in my book," Gutier said.

"It’s like you don’t think it’s going to happen to you. It’s always someone else," Albert Badalpour said.

Badalpour's son, Romsen was killed by a wrong-way driver in January.

“We get up in the morning and we are like lost every day.” Badalpour said. "it’s not right. I don’t want this to happen to anyone else."

Gutier said while laws are in place to stop much of this dangerous behavior, laws can only do so much. He said some of the responsibility falls on the drivers making dangerous decisions.

“What the solutions are people need to be aware of the dangers and what they are doing,” Gutier said.

Gutier said while officers are doing the best they can, staff shortages are making enforcement more difficult.

Badalpour wants more steps taken, from looking at new laws to stricter enforcement. He said he doesn't have all the answers, but solutions are needed to make sure more families do not suffer a similar fate.

“The leaders have to take the steps that leaders take so things like this doesn't happen to anybody else.”

