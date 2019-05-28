MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A 20-year-old man died Monday after he was pulled from Lake Pleasant after drowning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO says the man was swimming in the Operations Cove at Lake

Pleasant when he began to struggle and went under. He was not wearing a flotation device.

Deputies were able to pull the man from the water and began life-saving measures. Peoria Fire-Medical arrived and took over, but they were not able to revive the man.

This is a developing story, we will update with new information as it becomes available.

