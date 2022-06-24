FD: 2 young boys in critical condition after being pulled from backyard pool in Glendale

Emergency crews were called to the home near 83rd and Missouri avenues just after 7 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two boys, ages 3 and 4, are in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Glendale Friday evening.

The Glendale Fire Department said when emergency crews arrived at the home near 83rd and Missouri avenue, the boys' parents were performing CPR on the children.

Firefighters said the home did not have a pool fence in place.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs.

