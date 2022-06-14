2-year-old dies after being pulled from pool in Yuma

The young boy died two days after being pulled from the water.

YUMA, Ariz. — A 2-year-old boy has died two days after being pulled from the water in a Yuma County neighborhood.

On Saturday, the Yuma Police Department responded to reports of a drowning in the Pecan Grove Subdivision.

When officers arrived on scene, they found that bystanders had already gotten the child out of the water, and were performing life saving measures.

The child was first taken to the Yuma Regional Medical Center, and later flown to Phoenix Hospital.

Officials announced that the child died of his injuries on Monday afternoon, two days after he was submerged.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four-sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch

When kids are in or near water (including bathtubs), closely supervise them at all times. Because drowning happens quickly and quietly, adults watching kids in or near water should avoid distracting activities like reading books, talking on the phone, or using alcohol and drugs

