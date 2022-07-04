Police investigating after two teenagers shot in south Phoenix

Officers were called to the scene near 28th Street and Broadway Road around 7:10 p.m.

PHOENIX — Two teenagers were hospitalized Thursday night after they were shot in south Phoenix.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. near 28th Street and Broadway Road.

Police said when officers arrived on scene, they found a teenage male and teenage female who had been injured by gunfire.

Initial information indicated it was two teenage boys that were shot, but detectives later determined the victims were male and female.

Both victims were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Detectives are still on the scene investigating what led up to the shooting.

Police have not provided any suspect information at this time.

