Suspected impaired driver causes deadly motorcycle crash in Apache Junction

Two people were riding on a three-wheeled motorcycle when a driver of the sedan ran a red light and struck the motorcycle.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — An impaired driver may be to blame for a deadly motorcycle crash in Apache Junction Saturday evening.

According to the City of Apache Junction, the crash occurred at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Superstition Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said a male and female were riding a three-wheeled motorcycle eastbound on Superstition Boulevard when a sedan traveling northbound on Ironwood Drive ran a red light and hit the bike, killing the two riders.

City officials said the sedan driver was transported to the hospital to be treated for undetermined injuries. Officials said the driver was believed to be impaired at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

