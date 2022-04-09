x
Arizona

Suspected impaired driver causes deadly motorcycle crash in Apache Junction

Two people were riding on a three-wheeled motorcycle when a driver of the sedan ran a red light and struck the motorcycle.

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — An impaired driver may be to blame for a deadly motorcycle crash in Apache Junction Saturday evening. 

According to the City of Apache Junction, the crash occurred at the intersection of Ironwood Drive and Superstition Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

Officials said a male and female were riding a three-wheeled motorcycle eastbound on Superstition Boulevard when a sedan traveling northbound on Ironwood Drive ran a red light and hit the bike, killing the two riders.

City officials said the sedan driver was transported to the hospital to be treated for undetermined injuries. Officials said the driver was believed to be impaired at the time of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates. 

Driving Safety Tips: 

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road. 

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website. 

ADOT's suggestions include: 

  • Don’t speed or drive aggressively 

  • Never drive while under the influence of substances 

  • Avoid distractions while driving 

  • Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same 

  • When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over 

  • Stay extra aware in work zones 

  • Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous 

Find more tips on the department's Driving Safety Homepage on ADOT's website here. 

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said. 

