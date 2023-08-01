2 more deaths reported at Lake Mead, bringing total to 19 for the year

Lake Mead officials are encouraging visitors to be cautious in the water after two people drowned last weekend.

ARIZONA, USA — Two people drowned at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area last weekend, prompting officials to advise visitors to be more cautious in the water as the summer season nears an end.

A total of 19 fatalities have been reported at Lake Mead so far this year and several close calls have been reported, according to the National Park Service.

One of the recent drownings took the life of a reserve police officer and veterinarian from Las Vegas, according to East Idaho News.

“We are still seeing multiple incidents and accidents, both on the land and on the water," acting Superintendent Mike Gauthier said in a statement.

The monsoon winds are creating dangerous conditions on the water since they can sweep through unexpectedly and catch recreationists off guard, officials said.

Heat-related illnesses and unsafe boating practices have also become daily occurrences in the recreation area, officials said.

“We want all of our visitors to have a rewarding, positive experience at Lake Mead NRA and we really want everyone to make it home safely,” Gauthier added.

Information about the park is posted on the Lake Mead website.

Drowning Prevention Tips:

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children between ages 1-4 aside from birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three children die every day as a result of drowning. Here are some tips from the CDC on how to protect children around water:

Learn life-saving skills.

Everyone should know the basics of swimming (floating, moving through the water) and CPR.

Fence it off.

Install a four–sided isolation fence, with self–closing and self–latching gates, around backyard swimming pools. This can help keep children away from the area when they aren’t supposed to be swimming. Pool fences should be completely separate the house and play area from the pool.

Life jackets are a must.

Make sure kids wear life jackets in and around natural bodies of water, such as lakes or the ocean, even if they know how to swim. Life jackets can be used in and around pools for weaker swimmers too.

Keep a close watch