2 men hospitalized after being hit by a truck in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two men are fighting for their lives after being hit by a truck in central Phoenix Tuesday night.

Phoenix firefighters said the two men were hit by the vehicle while crossing the street near 32nd Street and Thomas Road.

Officials said both men were transported to the hospital in extremely critical condition.

The truck driver remained on the scene, according to Phoenix police.

The victims are not being identified at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for updates.

Driving Safety Tips:

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) offers driving tips to help keep people safe on the road.

"There’s always room for improvement when it comes to road safety," the department said on its website.

ADOT's suggestions include:

Don’t speed or drive aggressively

Never drive while under the influence of substances

Avoid distractions while driving

Wear your seatbelt and make sure all passengers are doing the same

When an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road, move over

Stay extra aware in work zones

Be prepared for weather conditions that make driving dangerous

"Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT," the department said.

