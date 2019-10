CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 7-year-old and a 6-year-old were flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Casa Grande, according to the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.

PCSO said the brothers' conditions are not known at this time.

According to PCSO, the driver stayed at the scene and there were no signs of impairment.

The investigation is ongoing.