2 East Valley residents win ADOT safety sign contest

PHOENIX — Two East Valley residents have been declared the winners of this year's safety sign message contest.

More than 3,000 votes were submitted to the Arizona Department of Transportation to pick the top two winning slogans from a list of 12 finalists.

Kristen Brown, a mother from Mesa, won for penning "Don't Hurry Be Happy," which is an homage to the Bobby McFerrin song "Don't Worry Be Happy."

Lisa Hayes, a preschool teacher from Gilbert, also won the ADOT contest for writing, "Signal 2 the Left, Signal 2 the Right, Merge Real Smooth."

Like Brown, Hayes was inspired by another popular song -- "Cha Cha Slide" -- to come up with her winning message.

“I just want people to find the humor in the sign, something to smile about," Hayes said. "I hope my sign helps people let others know their intentions while merging.”

ADOT will be displaying the unconventional safety messages on overhead signs as part of an ongoing effort to change driver behavior and encourage motorists to make better decisions while driving.

