2 drivers dead after motorcycles crash in Maricopa County

Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets, but sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, MCSO said.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Two people are dead after an overnight crash in Maricopa County on Sunday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said.

According to MCSO, when deputies arrived on the scene near Tuthill Road, just south of Beloat Road, emergency personnel were already on scene.

The crash involved two motorcycles that were traveling northbound on Tuthill Road at a high rate of speed and collided with the railing alongside the road, officials said. Both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets, but sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash, MCSO said.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. MCSO Vehicle Crimes Unit detectives are currently investigating the cause of the crash.