2 dead in Highway 69 crash near Prescott Valley

Delays are expected on the highway near the crash site, authorities said.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — A two-car crash on Highway 69 at Valley View Dr. in Prescott Valley has left two people dead on Wednesday, officials said. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was taken to the hospital where they later died, authorities said. 

Officials are advising people to avoid the area and expect delays as eastbound Highway 69 was closed with traffic being diverted at Prescott East Hwy. Westbound traffic was open but restricted.

