Two were found dead at the scene and one person was transferred to the hospital with serious injuries, according to DPS.

MOBILE, Ariz. — A collision on State Route 238 near Maricopa left two people dead and one seriously injured on Saturday afternoon.

Department of Public Safety deputies responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash around 1:45 p.m., officers said.

Deputies said that the driver of one vehicle and the passenger of the other were pronounced deceased on the scene.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.