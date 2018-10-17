There has been two confirmed cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), the "polio-like" illness that has been popping up across the country, in Arizona this year, according to a spokesperson for the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The spokesperson, however, said the Arizona cases are not related to the cluster in Minnesota that has been making headlines recently.

The illness affects a person's nervous system, and, according to USA Today, can paralyze a child's arms and legs.

Symptoms associated with AFM:

- Drooping face and eyelids

- Difficulty moving eyes and swallowing, and

- Slurred speech

There is no specific treatment for AFM, and the long-term outcomes are relatively unknown.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, avoiding AFM is similar to how people would avoid any other illness, like staying current on vaccines, washing hands and avoiding mosquito bites.

CNN reports that most states are "facing confirmed or possible cases" of the illness.

The ADHS did not elaborate further on the two Arizona cases.

