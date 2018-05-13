CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - Two suspects are in custody after a road rage shooting on eastbound I-10 Saturday.

When Department of Public Safety troopers arrived on the scene near milepost 175 around 5:30 p.m., they found a driver and passenger of a sedan with non-life threatening injuries.

According to DPS, witnesses helped troopers locate the suspects.

Traffic in the area is slow in both directions. One eastbound lane is open after the freeway was closed while police worked.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KPNX