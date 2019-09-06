PHOENIX — Phoenix and Tucson were recently recognized as being among the top 20 most inclusive cities in the nation.

The biggest city in Arizona was No. 7 on the list, while Tucson fell to No. 11 in the ranking from the crowd-sourced review website Yelp.

While they were the only two Arizona cities to make the list, the West Coast was well represented.

San Francisco was crowned as the most inclusive city, while Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City also made the list.

RELATED: Trump tweets in support of LGBT people for Pride Month

But the East Coast was not left off the list: New York City, Boston, Providence, Rhode Island; Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Charleston, South Carolina represented the other side of the country.

Chicago, Austin, Texas; Honolulu, Denver, Tampa and Miami made up the remaining most inclusive cities.

But what makes a city inclusive?

The website said on its post that its data science team used a number of different factors, including the popularity of gender neutral restrooms, to make its list.

Other attributes that contributed to the ranking were whether businesses opted into the “Open to All” feature, which establishes anti-discrimination practices.