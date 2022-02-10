Two Arizona spots make 'charming American cities' must-visit list

One website put together a list of charming American cities and Arizona is home to a pair of them. See which ones made the cut.

PHOENIX — Arizona is full of some beautiful locations and awesome cities. People flock to the Grand Canyon state from across the world to see all the wonders Arizona has to offer.

Many who visit Arizona describe the state as beautiful, breathtaking and serene. But what about charming? Apparently that is an apt description too.

In a recent article from WorldAtlas.com, Arizona is home to a pair of cities that made the list titled, "Charming American Towns You Haven’t Heard Of But Should Visit."

What are the two cities you ask? Turns out, they're none other than Bisbee and Oracle.

"Set some 90 miles from Tucson in the embrace of the Mule Mountains, with colorful hillside homes, couples and artists go to Bisbee to relax in the picturesque scenery and get inspired for a start to a new life or a project," the article stated.

If you're a music fan, the article also says there is live jazz on the weekends and numerous festivals throughout the year.

Along with Bisbee, Oracle is also a town outside of Tucson. One of the unique parts of the city is it's the home of Biosphere 2. It's a quaint area that is another great destination for tourists.

