2 adults, 2 kids seriously injured after pickup collides with semi-truck in Tolleson

TOLLESON, Ariz. — Four people, including two young children, were seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in Tolleson Friday evening.
Tolleson police said around 5:15 p.m., the pickup truck was traveling southbound on 83rd Avenue and collided with the semi-truck that was turning northbound onto 83rd Avenue from Jefferson Street.
Authorities said all two adult females and two children, ages 4 and 1, were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.
The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.
Police said 83rd Avenue north and southbound at Jefferson st will remain closed for several more hours for the investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.
