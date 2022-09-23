2 adults, 2 kids seriously injured after pickup collides with semi-truck in Tolleson

Authorities said all two adult females and two children, ages 4 and 1, were rushed to the hospital in serious condition Friday.

TOLLESON, Ariz. — Four people, including two young children, were seriously injured after a pickup truck collided with a semi-truck in Tolleson Friday evening.

Tolleson police said around 5:15 p.m., the pickup truck was traveling southbound on 83rd Avenue and collided with the semi-truck that was turning northbound onto 83rd Avenue from Jefferson Street.

Authorities said all two adult females and two children, ages 4 and 1, were rushed to the hospital in serious condition. Police said the driver of the semi-truck was not hurt.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Police said impairment does not appear to be a factor at this time.

Police said 83rd Avenue north and southbound at Jefferson st will remain closed for several more hours for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.

