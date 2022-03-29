We have a winner! $1M lotto ticket sold in Arizona

A lucky person matched all six winning numbers from Monday’s Triple Twist draw.

PHOENIX — Two winning lotto tickets were sold in Arizona recently, one of which is worth more than $1 million.

A lucky person matched all six winning numbers from Monday’s Triple Twist draw. The winning numbers are 1, 4, 11, 19, 23, 33.

The winning ticket was sold at Clark's Market in Sedona, located at 100 Verde Valley Road.

A winning Powerball ticket was sold in Fountain Hills after the person matched four out of five draws along with the Powerball.

The winning numbers for the Powerball are 11, 18, 39, 58, 62 with Powerball 3.

That winning ticket is worth just $50,0000, however.

