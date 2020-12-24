$1.9 million lottery ticket sold at Buckeye Circle K

The jackpot winning ticket for The Pick was sold on Wednesday Dec. 23.

A lucky lottery ticket holder will be having a very good Christmas this year.

A jackpot winning ticket for The Pick sold on Wednesday, Dec. 23 worth $1.9 million.

The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 537 S. Watson Road in Buckeye, according to lottery officials.

The annuity prize option is $1,900,000.00, the estimated annual annuity payment is $63,333.34 per year for 30 years.

The cash prize option is $1,386,861.30.