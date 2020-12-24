$1.9 million lottery ticket sold at Buckeye Circle K

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of the Arizona Lottery holiday games.
A lucky lottery ticket holder will be having a very good Christmas this year.
A jackpot winning ticket for The Pick sold on Wednesday, Dec. 23 worth $1.9 million.
The winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at 537 S. Watson Road in Buckeye, according to lottery officials.
The annuity prize option is $1,900,000.00, the estimated annual annuity payment is $63,333.34 per year for 30 years.
The cash prize option is $1,386,861.30.
The winning jackpot numbers: 2, 5, 13, 15, 27, 41