WITTMANN, Ariz. - A wildfire northwest of the Phoenix area is now burning 180 acres of land and is 10 percent contained, Arizona State Forestry says.

The fire, now called the Painted Wagon Fire is located 15 to 20 miles west of Wittmann.

The fire grew from 80 to 180 acres from around 4 p.m. to around 8 p.m. according to information from the forestry department, but they say the fire is moving at a slow rate of speed. More than 100 firefighters are assigned to the fire Tuesday.

This is a developing story and we will update with new information as it becomes available.