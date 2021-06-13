16-year-old in extremely critical condition following Lake Havasu boat crash

The teenager was operating a personal watercraft when it collided with a boat and ejected him into the water, officials said.

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A 16-year-old boy from California is in extremely critical condition after his watercraft collided with a boat on Lake Havasu Saturday afternoon.

Mohave County Sheriff's deputies responded to the North Basin of the lake around 3:40 p.m. for reports of a crash. The caller indicated that one person involved was seriously injured, officials said.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that a personal watercraft operated by the teenager collided with a 28-foot boat, causing him to be ejected into the water. Officials said the boy sustained serious injuries.

Life saving measures were performed on the boy before he was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center. He was later flown to a Las Vegas hospital, officials said.

Officials said that impairment does not seem to have played a factor but speed and behavior of the personal watercraft may have.

An investigation is ongoing.

