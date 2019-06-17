PHOENIX — A teenage girl was shot and killed near a small town in northern Arizona on Sunday and three men were detained in connection to the shooting.

Dwight D'Evelyn, a spokesman for the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, said in an email the girl sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died at the scene.

The shooting took place around 5:15 p.m. on Perkinsville Road, just east of the town of Chino Valley and northwest of Jerome.

One of the three men was identified as the apparent shooter, D'Evelyn said, adding that there were no outstanding suspects.

The handgun believed to be used in the shooting was also located.

The investigation is ongoing to "determine the circumstances and who is directly responsible for death of the teen," D'Evelyn said.

No further details were immediately released.