LAKE HAVASU, Ariz. - The body of a 16-year-old boy was found after he went missing on Friday when he jumped off a cliff on the Colorado River, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office says.

The sheriff's department used sonar and dive operations to look for the 16-year-old in the area of Mohave Rock and the Sand Bar on the Colorado River on Saturday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, the sheriff's office said the boy had been found dead.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office (UPDATE 07/06/2019 at 11:30 AM) The missing 16 year old male was located deceased. (ORIGINAL 07/06/2019 at 7 AM)The Mohave County Sheriff's Office Division of Boating Safety is continuing the...