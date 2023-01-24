16 dogs rescued from burning home in Phoenix. Here's how you can help

Early Tuesday morning the Phoenix Fire Department rescued 16 dogs from a fire near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

PHOENIX — A man and his many rescue dogs are safe-- after a dangerous house fire in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

Phoenix fire crews were able to rescue 16 dogs from the house near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Homeowner Todd Born told 12News he runs an animal rescue out of his home and said he was plugging in lights in his backyard when he heard them fizzle out. The next thing he knew, flames were spreading.

Born said he tried not to panic, and his main concern was getting his dogs to safety.

"My main concern at that point was all the dogs on the property," said Born.

Born thinks a work light shorted out and started the fire.

Born said he started Mangy Mutt rescue 15 years ago and wanted to give the dogs a chance.

"We’ve had a pandemic of sorts in the rescue community because we have so many people who are abandoning animals because as the pandemic has been lifted, people are returning to work, and they don’t have time for their dogs anymore," said Born.

Thanks to first responders, the dogs Born and his family has worked so hard to save from the pound and were saved from the flames.

"I definitely want to thank Phoenix Fire Department for getting out here and working on getting the dogs out of the home and getting the fire put out," said. Born.

Born figures he has rescued around 3,500 dogs since he started his rescue 15 years ago.

With his house severely damaged from the fire, he said the need is dire to find foster homes for all the dogs.

If you want to reach out to Mangy Mutt Animal Rescue, you can visit their website.

