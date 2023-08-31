16 Arizona educators surrender credentials for 'inappropriate' conduct

Several educators throughout Arizona have recently surrendered their teaching credentials after they were accused of inappropriate conduct with students.

PHOENIX — More than a dozen educators in Arizona have surrendered their teaching credentials for a range of allegations that accused them of either touching or improperly communicating with students.

The Arizona Board of Education voted Monday to accept the surrendering of teaching credentials for 16 educators throughout Arizona who had been accused of "inappropriate" or "immoral" conduct.

In each case, the educator surrendered either a teaching certificate or their ID number held by the Arizona Department of Education. Several of the disciplinary cases involve concerning text exchanges between students and teachers -- an issue Arizona has been attempting to prevent as social media and digital technology has become increasingly prevalent.

Last summer, the education board drafted new guidelines for how teachers should communicate online with students. But the issue appears to still be a reoccurring problem in schools throughout the state.

The information below about the educators was all taken from records published online by the education board:

Glendale Preparatory Academy Great Hearts told the board that an educator allegedly crossed professional boundaries by engaging in inappropriate communications with a student and questioning the student about their sex life.

Douglas Unified School District reported allegations of an educator playing a ping-pong game with students that allegedly involved students kissing each other or kissing the educator on the cheek.

Paradise Valley Unified School District told the board that an educator had been accused of having inappropriate communication with a student on social media.

Willow Canyon High School made a report accusing an educator of sending inappropriate messages to a student. A school resource officer determined no criminal charges should be filed.

Phoenix Union High School told the board an educator had been accused of texting inappropriate comments to a female student.

Douglas Unified School District told the board an educator was accused of following a student on social media and messaging them. The educator allegedly tried asking the student out for coffee.

Tolleson Union High School District told the board an educator allegedly threw a cell phone at a student, dragged them by the hair, and struck their face. The incident was reported to the Avondale Police Department.

Litchfield Elementary School District reported allegations of an educator allegedly using cuss words directed at students and staff.

Phoenix Union High School District told the board an educator at Cesar Chavez High School was accused of calling a student derogatory names and using threatening language.

The board was notified by officials in West Virginia that an educator who still held a certificate in Arizona had been accused in that state of inappropriately touching students.

Mingus Union High School District reported allegations of an educator grabbing a student's neck and pushing them into a classroom.

Sunnyside Unified School District notified the board of allegations that an educator had abused a minor.

Educational Services LLC told the board of allegations accusing an educator of allegedly having inappropriate communications with a student that involved handwritten letters and text messages.

Roosevelt Elementary School District reported allegations of an educator allegedly having improper social medical correspondence with a student

Belen Soto Elementary School reported allegations of an educator allegedly assaulting a sixth grader.

Flagstaff Unified School District reported an educator allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to a student, which included messages where the educator told the student about dreams he had involving the two of them "walking on the beach" and kissing.

Board records indicate law enforcement got involved in investigating some of the allegations listed above.

The education board offers opportunities for educators to request a hearing before a special committee where they can contest allegations made against them.

