$1,500 reward offered for tips after javelinas shot in leg, head in Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

The Arizona Game & Fish Department is offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to an arrest after two javelinas were shot with arrows in the Cave Creek/Carefree area.

Officials said on May 20, concerned citizens reported seeing two javelinas with arrows embedded in their bodies; one with an arrow through its back leg and the other with an arrow through the top of its head.



AZGFD officers responded and they were able to capture and transport the javelinas to a local wildlife rehabilitation facility for treatment. Unfortunately, neither of the animals survived.



Evidence, including arrows, blood samples, and DNA, was collected at the scene, but officials said additional information is needed for a thorough investigation.



“Help from the public will play a critical role in making an arrest in this case,” said Debra Groves, wildlife manager. “This is not the act of a hunter. This was a criminal act by someone who deliberately broke the law, and the department does not condone this kind of blatant disregard for the laws that govern the ethical and legal take of wildlife. It is important for anyone with information to come forward, and help Game and Fish bring those responsible to justice.”

Javelinas are classified as a big game species that is protected under Arizona law, according to the department's website.



A $1,500 reward for tips has been offered. Anyone with information is asked to call AZGFD at 800-352-7000 with the reference case number being 22-001167.



